Brayan Rocchio

Brayan Rocchio News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

The Guardians optioned Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Rocchio was the Guardians' primary shortstop last season and began this year in the same role, but his playing time had fallen off considerably in recent weeks amidst a .165/.235/.198 slash line in his first 35 contests. Gabriel Arias has been seeing the lion's share of the reps at shortstop lately and will continue to do so.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians

