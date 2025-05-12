Brayan Rocchio News: Sits out entire series
Rocchio did not appear in the recently completed three-game series against the Phillies.
Rocchio watched Gabriel Arias start all three games at shortstop against Philadelphia and hasn't played since last Wednesday. It's been a challenging start to the season offensively for Rocchio, who has zero hits and walks over his last 28 at-bats. He sports a .165/.235/.198 slash line through 35 games. Arias (.735 OPS) and Daniel Schneemann (.888 OPS) are holding down the middle infield for the Guardians.
