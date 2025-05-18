Brenan Hanifee News: Takes first loss Saturday

Hanifee (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while retiring only two batters to take the loss in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to the Blue Jays.

Hanifee worked the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-1 game and allowed a one-out double to Daulton Varsho. The righty came back to get the next batter, then intentionally walked Anthony Santander to bring Ernie Clement to the plate with two outs. Clement proceeded to deliver a walkoff single, saddling Hanifee with his first loss of the season. The reliever has still been solid with a 2.35 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 19 appearances, and he should be able to bounce back quickly from the defeat.