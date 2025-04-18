Brendan Donovan News: Extends hitting streak to 14 games

Donovan went 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Late in Friday's back-and-forth affair, Donovan launched a solo shot off the right-field foul pole to tie the game at 4-4 in the ninth inning. Friday also extended Donovan's hitting streak to 14 games, during which the utility man is batting .463 (25-for-54), two homers, six doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. Among qualifiers, Donovan leads the National League with a .380 batting average over 20 games (79 at-bats) on the young campaign.