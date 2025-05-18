Brendan Donovan News: Laces four hits in loss

Donovan went 4-for-5 with a double in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Royals.

The St. Louis second baseman posted his fourth career four-hit effort in the series finale at Kansas City. Despite not having a homer in May, Donovan has continued to perform well, batting .323 (20-for-62) with six doubles, nine runs scored and four RBI across 16 games this month. Overall, the 28-year-old is slashing .330/.387/.466 with 25 runs scored and 21 RBI through 195 plate appearances.