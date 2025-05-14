Brendan Donovan News: On base four times in nightcap

Donovan went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one walk and two runs scored in a 14-7 win over the Phillies in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Donovan entered this game 0-for-11 over his previous three contests, including an 0-for-4 effort in the matinee contest. That's an unusual cold spell for the utility player -- he had hit safely in the 10 games before that brief slump. Donovan has been a reliable hitter this year, batting .313 with an .824 OPS across 42 contests. He's added three home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles and three stolen bases while seeing the bulk of his playing time at second base.