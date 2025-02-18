Brendan White News: Looks sharp in early going

White, who missed most of the 2024 season with elbow issues, has been looking good early in camp, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

White logged only 7.1 innings last season across several minor-league levels before getting shut down. The righty then underwent hydrodissection in August for nerve issues. After a lengthy recovery, White is aiming to once again push for a bullpen role with the Tigers. He logged 40.2 innings for Detroit back in 2023 and posted a 5.09 ERA. While getting back to the majors would be a personal victory for White, he's unlikely to be anything more than a low-leverage option.