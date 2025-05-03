Brendon Little News: Nabs win Friday

Little (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Guardians, giving up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with the score tied 3-3, Little was still the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays put together a game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth. The 28-year-old southpaw has been effective for Toronto to begin the season, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 14.2 innings while collecting six holds in 17 appearances.