Brent Rooker News: Getting first day off
Rooker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Rooker's performance has been trending in the right direction as of late, as he's gone 8-for-25 with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored over the past week. He'll take a seat Thursday for the first time this season, opening up a spot in the lineup for Seth Brown to serve as the Athletics' designated hitter.
