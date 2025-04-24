Fantasy Baseball
Brent Rooker News: Getting first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 3:07pm

Rooker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Rooker's performance has been trending in the right direction as of late, as he's gone 8-for-25 with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored over the past week. He'll take a seat Thursday for the first time this season, opening up a spot in the lineup for Seth Brown to serve as the Athletics' designated hitter.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
