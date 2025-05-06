Brent Rooker News: Three hits, two steals in loss
Rooker went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.
Rooker has racked up five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, going 12-for-39 (.308) in that span. He's not known for his speed, so it was surprising to see him log a pair of steals in this contest, which were his first two thefts of the season. The three-hit effort boosted his batting average to .255, and he's added an .820 OPS, nine home runs, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple over 37 contests. Rooker has topped the 30-homer mark in each of the last two years and is on pace to do it again in 2025.
