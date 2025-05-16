Brent Suter News: Opening Saturday's game

Suter will serve as the Reds' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Guardians, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Chase Petty will move into a bulk-relief role Saturday while Suter likely covers the first inning or two. The 35-year-old southpaw has been one of the most reliable arms on the Reds' pitching staff this season, logging a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 21.2 innings.