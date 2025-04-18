Brenton Doyle News: Placed on bereavement list
The Rockies placed Doyle (personal) on the bereavement list Thursday.
By rule, Doyle will miss the next 3-to-7 games. He's also been dealing with a quad injury recently that's kept him out of the starting lineup for the previous six contests, although he did appear as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. Doyle will likely be back in the Rockies' lineup Tuesday in Kansas City, assuming he's recovered from the quad issue by then.
