Brenton Doyle News: Placed on bereavement list

The Rockies placed Doyle (personal) on the bereavement list Thursday.

By rule, Doyle will miss the next 3-to-7 games. He's also been dealing with a quad injury recently that's kept him out of the starting lineup for the previous six contests, although he did appear as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. Doyle will likely be back in the Rockies' lineup Tuesday in Kansas City, assuming he's recovered from the quad issue by then.