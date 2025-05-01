Fantasy Baseball
Brett Bateman headshot

Brett Bateman News: Back in action at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Bateman (hand) has gone 8-for-30 with 10 walks, two stolen bases, seven runs and three RBI in 10 games for Double-A Knoxville since making his season debut April 9.

Bateman missed most of spring training after undergoing surgery in late February to address a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, but he avoided a stint on Knoxville's 7-day injured list and was cleared for game action less than a week into the Double-A season.

Brett Bateman
Chicago Cubs
