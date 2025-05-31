Brett Baty News: Drives in three

Baty went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI triple and one run scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Baty's bases-clearing triple in the first inning gave the Mets a lead they never relinquished. The 25-year-old has taken advantage of consistent playing time in May, slashing .292/.344/.573 with six home runs and 20 RBI in his past 30 games. The former highly touted prospect struggled through his first three MLB seasons and owns a career .636 OPS, but he may be turning a corner in 2025.