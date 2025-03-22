Brett Baty News: Stays hot Friday

Baty went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old has been the most impressive hitter in camp for the Mets. Baty is batting .354 (17-for-48) through 18 spring appearances with six doubles, a triple and three homers, and he's shown improved defense as well as he splits time between second base and third base. Baty is expected to begin the season on the strong side of a platoon at the keystone with Luisangel Acuna while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the shelf, but he'll need to do better than his career .607 OPS in the majors to retain a significant role.