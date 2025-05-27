MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 27

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No weather delays expected.
We have three pitchers priced in the $10k+ range tonight and it's likely that DFS managers are going to roster one of them. Nathan Eovaldi gets the toughest matchup of the three against a Blue Jays team that doesn't strike out much. Carlos Rodon makes sense as our highest projected pitcher but my preference is Hunter Brown, who has shown a high ceiling with at least 25 DK points in five of his last six starts.
We've also starred Cade Horton, Tylor Megill and Bowden Francis in our optimizer. Francis' $1,800 discount compared to FanDuel makes him our top point-per-dollar option. Meanwhile, Horton gets a matchup against the Rockies who have the second highest strikeout rate in the league and a lowly .566 team OPS away from Coors Field. Note that Joe Ryan and Corbin Burnes also rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Carlos Rodon
|1
|5
|1
|1
|Hunter Brown
|2
|2
|3
|18
|Joe Ryan
|3
|4
|4
|10
|Nathan Eovaldi
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Diamondbacks
|6.5
|11
|High
|Yankees
|6.2
|3
|High
|Mets
|5.9
|14
|High
|Cubs
|5.7
|6
|Medium
|Astros
|5.7
|5
|High
|Mariners
|5.3
|18
|High
|Padres
|5.0
|10
|Medium
|Twins
|4.7
|12
|High
|Brewers
|4.7
|17
|Low
|Royals
|4.4
|9
|High
|Rangers
|4.4
|22
|Medium
|Rays
|4.2
|7
|Medium
|Red Sox
|4.2
|1
|Medium
|Reds
|4.0
|2
|Medium
|Nationals
|3.6
|15
|Medium
|Blue Jays
|3.4
|13
|Low
|Marlins
|3.4
|4
|Low
|Angels
|3.2
|20
|Medium
|Pirates
|2.9
|19
|Low
|Athletics
|2.7
|8
|Low
|White Sox
|2.5
|21
|Low
|Rockies
|2.1
|16
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.64 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Jake Meyers.
Mets vs. RHP Cannon (4.05 FIP, 17.7 K%). Key pieces: Brett Baty, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso
Mariners vs. LHP Parker (4.39 ERA, 15.1 K%). Key pieces: Mitch Garver, Donovan Solano, J.P. Crawford, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez
Red Sox vs. RHP Civale (10.78 FIP in two starts). Key pieces: Kristian Campbell, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Carlos Narvaez
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Juan Soto: 2-for-3, 2 HR; .667 BA, 3.333 OPS
- Alejandro Kirk: 6-for-10, 2 2B, .600 BA, 1.492 OPS
- Vladimir Guerrero: 10-for-23, 1 HR; .435 BA, 1.132 OPS
- Paul Goldschmidt: 5-for-15, 7 BB; .333 BA, .945 OPS
- Ian Happ: 4-for-10, RBI; .400 BA, .855 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.