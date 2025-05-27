MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 27

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 27, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

We have three pitchers priced in the $10k+ range tonight and it's likely that DFS managers are going to roster one of them. Nathan Eovaldi gets the toughest matchup of the three against a Blue Jays team that doesn't strike out much. Carlos Rodon makes sense as our highest projected pitcher but my preference is Hunter Brown, who has shown a high ceiling with at least 25 DK points in five of his last six starts.

We've also starred Cade Horton, Tylor Megill and Bowden Francis in our optimizer. Francis' $1,800 discount compared to FanDuel makes him our top point-per-dollar option. Meanwhile, Horton gets a matchup against the Rockies who have the second highest strikeout rate in the league and a lowly .566 team OPS away from Coors Field. Note that Joe Ryan and Corbin Burnes also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Carlos Rodon1511
Hunter Brown22318
Joe Ryan34410
Nathan Eovaldi

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Diamondbacks6.511High
Yankees6.23High
Mets5.914High
Cubs5.76Medium
Astros5.75High
Mariners5.318High
Padres5.010Medium
Twins4.712High
Brewers4.717Low
Royals4.49High
Rangers4.422Medium
Rays4.27Medium
Red Sox4.21Medium
Reds4.02Medium
Nationals3.615Medium
Blue Jays3.413Low
Marlins3.44Low
Angels3.220Medium
Pirates2.919Low
Athletics2.78Low
White Sox2.521Low
Rockies2.116Low

My primary team stack targets

Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.64 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Jake Meyers.

Mets vs. RHP Cannon (4.05 FIP, 17.7 K%). Key pieces: Brett Baty, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso

Mariners vs. LHP Parker (4.39 ERA, 15.1 K%). Key pieces: Mitch Garver, Donovan Solano, J.P. Crawford, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez

Red Sox vs. RHP Civale (10.78 FIP in two starts). Key pieces: Kristian Campbell, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Carlos Narvaez

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
