MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 27

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No weather delays expected.

We have three pitchers priced in the $10k+ range tonight and it's likely that DFS managers are going to roster one of them. Nathan Eovaldi gets the toughest matchup of the three against a Blue Jays team that doesn't strike out much. Carlos Rodon makes sense as our highest projected pitcher but my preference is Hunter Brown, who has shown a high ceiling with at least 25 DK points in five of his last six starts.

We've also starred Cade Horton, Tylor Megill and Bowden Francis in our optimizer. Francis' $1,800 discount compared to FanDuel makes him our top point-per-dollar option. Meanwhile, Horton gets a matchup against the Rockies who have the second highest strikeout rate in the league and a lowly .566 team OPS away from Coors Field. Note that Joe Ryan and Corbin Burnes also rank well in the metrics below.

