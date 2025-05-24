Brett Baty News: Swats sixth homer

Baty went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Baty took Matt Sauer deep in the third inning after play resumed following a lengthy rain delay. Baty has taken over a regular role in the Mets' lineup since returning to the majors earlier this month, and over his last 14 games he's slashing .275/.293/.650 with five of his six homers and 11 of his 15 RBI on the season.