Baty is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Baty started the previous nine games -- including two versus left-handed pitchers -- and will receive a day off after batting .290 (9-for-31) with a double, a homer, six RBI and five runs during that span. Luisangel Acuna will receive the start at second base and bat ninth against Colorado southpaw Kyle Freeland.