Brett Harris Injury: On shelf at Triple-A

Triple-A Las Vegas placed Harris on its 7-day injured list April 18 due to an unspecified injury.

Harris opened the season on the Athletics' 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain, but he was activated April 3 and optioned to Triple-A. Before succumbing to another injury, Harris was sizzling at the plate for Las Vegas, slashing .373/.459/.627 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 61 plate appearances.