Brett Wichrowski News: Makes season debut

Wichrowski (undisclosed) struck out four and allowed one hit and four walks over three scoreless innings Sunday in his season debut for Double-A Biloxi after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

The Brewers never provided a clear explanation for why Wichrowski missed the first month of the Double-A season, but the right-hander linked back up with Biloxi over the weekend and should gradually increase his pitch counts in his future starts. Wichrowski finished the 2024 season at Biloxi, where he turned in a 4.00 ERA and 61:36 K:BB across 74.1 innings.