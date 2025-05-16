Brett Wisely News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Wisely to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Tyler Fitzgerald (ribs), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Wisely went 0-for-10 with two RBI since being recalled by the Giants on May 1. He'll return to Triple-A, where he is slashing .235/.325/.431 with three steals, five home runs and 19 RBI in 118 plate appearances.