Brett Wisely headshot

Brett Wisely News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Giants optioned Wisely to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Tyler Fitzgerald (ribs), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Wisely went 0-for-10 with two RBI since being recalled by the Giants on May 1. He'll return to Triple-A, where he is slashing .235/.325/.431 with three steals, five home runs and 19 RBI in 118 plate appearances.

Brett Wisely
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
