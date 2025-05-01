Brett Wisely News: Recalled from Sacramento

The Giants recalled Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

With Tyler Fitzgerald on the injured list and expected to miss extended time due to a fractured rib, the Giants will turn to Wisely to replenish their infield depth. The 25-year-old has been in the minors all season, slashing .235/.325/.431 with five homers, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases through 27 games. He'll likely operate in a reserve role while Christian Koss receives the bulk of starts at the keystone.