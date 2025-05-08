Brewer Hicklen News: Two hits, steal in Game 2 win

Hicklen went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over the Rockies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

The hits were Hicklen's first as a big-leaguer, with this being his 10th game in the majors over parts of three seasons. This was his Tigers debut after he failed to appear in a game during a brief stint in the majors in April. The Tigers are dealing with injuries in the outfield, but it's unclear if Hicklen will get a longer look. He started in center field in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader, but that's been where Javier Baez has been playing -- and excelling -- in recent weeks.