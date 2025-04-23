Brian Serven News: Healthy again at Triple-A

Serven (oblique) has gone 6-for-19 with a double, a stolen base, six RBI and two runs in four games since being activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list April 15

Serven suffered a left oblique strain in early March that ended any hopes he had of making the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher and also resulted in him beginning the season on the shelf at Triple-A. He was cleared to debut for Toledo after beginning a rehab assignment at Single-A Lakeland on April 4 and appearing in seven games.