Brice Matthews headshot

Brice Matthews Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Matthews was placed on the minor-league seven-day injured list after suffering a concussion Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Matthews suffered the injury on a slide. It's unfortunate timing, as he had been showing significant skills growth with Triple-A Sugar Land prior to the injury. Notably, he had maintained a .269/.398/.462 line across his last 23 games.

