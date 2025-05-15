Brice Matthews Injury: Lands on injured list
Matthews was placed on the minor-league seven-day injured list after suffering a concussion Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Matthews suffered the injury on a slide. It's unfortunate timing, as he had been showing significant skills growth with Triple-A Sugar Land prior to the injury. Notably, he had maintained a .269/.398/.462 line across his last 23 games.
