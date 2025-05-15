Brice Matthews News: Cutting Ks at Triple-A

Matthews is slashing .269/.398/.462 with four home runs, eight steals, a 17.3 percent walk rate and a 23.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 23 games with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Matthews hit for the cycle May 10 and all four of his home runs this year have come after April 15. He has also cut his strikeout rate after striking out 35.5 percent of the time in the first 14 games of the year. Matthews is the Astros' second baseman of the future, provided he makes enough contact at the highest level. He has a low chase rate (19.9 percent), but his 65.4 percent contact rate and 14 percent swinging-strike rate are poor marks.