Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brice Matthews headshot

Brice Matthews News: Cutting Ks at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Matthews is slashing .269/.398/.462 with four home runs, eight steals, a 17.3 percent walk rate and a 23.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 23 games with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Matthews hit for the cycle May 10 and all four of his home runs this year have come after April 15. He has also cut his strikeout rate after striking out 35.5 percent of the time in the first 14 games of the year. Matthews is the Astros' second baseman of the future, provided he makes enough contact at the highest level. He has a low chase rate (19.9 percent), but his 65.4 percent contact rate and 14 percent swinging-strike rate are poor marks.

Brice Matthews
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now