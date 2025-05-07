Brock Burke News: Notches victory in relief

Burke (3-0) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday, walking one batter in a scoreless and hitless inning of work.

Burke pitched the ninth inning for the Angels, who were down 4-2 at the time. He threw just four of 11 pitches for strikes but did his job by keeping Toronto off the scoreboard and was rewarded when Jorge Soler's walk-off double gave Los Angeles a comeback victory. Burke's 4.85 season ERA is marred by a four-run blowup against St. Louis in early April, but he's otherwise been a mostly positive part of the Angels' bullpen with three wins and four holds over 14 appearances.