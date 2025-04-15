Brock Stewart Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Stewart began a rehab start at Single-A Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Stewart experienced a setback in his recovery from a left hamstring strain earlier this month, but he now seems to have bounced back and has the green light to test his hamstring in a competitive setting. The Twins haven't said how long they plan on keeping the 33-year-old reliever in the minors, though a return date may be set once he makes a few rehab outings.