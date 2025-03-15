Brock Stewart Injury: Exits with undisclosed injury

Stewart left Saturday's spring training outing against Atlanta after two batters due to an apparent injury. He was unable to continue pitching after retiring a batter and walked off with a trainer under his own power.

His specific injury wasn't immediately clear, but given his lengthy injury history this is an ominous sign. Stewart finished the 2024 season on the injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder last August, but was on track to be ready for Opening Day before this setback.