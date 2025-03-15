Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Stewart headshot

Brock Stewart Injury: Exits with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 5:04pm

Stewart left Saturday's spring training outing against Atlanta after two batters due to an apparent injury. He was unable to continue pitching after retiring a batter and walked off with a trainer under his own power.

His specific injury wasn't immediately clear, but given his lengthy injury history this is an ominous sign. Stewart finished the 2024 season on the injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder last August, but was on track to be ready for Opening Day before this setback.

Brock Stewart
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now