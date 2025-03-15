Brock Stewart Injury: Left outing with knee injury

Stewart left Saturday's spring outing after two batters due to a "slight pull" behind his left knee, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He's set for further tests Sunday, but downplayed the severity of the injury.

The good news is that it isn't related to his arm as Stewart finished the 2024 season on the injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in August. Given Stewart's lengthy injury history, it wouldn't be surprising for the Twins to play it safe with his return and have him begin the season on the injured list.