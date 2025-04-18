Brock Stewart Injury: Set to return Sunday
Stewart (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day IL on Sunday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Stewart left a spring training appearance March 15 with a left hamstring strain and began the season on the injured list. He then had a setback in early April that delayed his return. He's made two minor league rehab appearances and says he's back to full strength. He should immediately have a prominent setup role when he returns.
