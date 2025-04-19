Fantasy Baseball
Brock Stewart headshot

Brock Stewart News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Twins reinstated Stewart (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Stewart has been on the injured list all season due to a left hamstring strain he suffered during spring training. He's made two rehab appearances in Single-A since then, pitching 1.2 innings and striking out every batter he faced. Now that he's fully healthy, the 33-year-old righty figures to immediately slide into a high-leverage role in Minnesota's bullpen. Kody Funderburk was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

