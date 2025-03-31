Brooks Baldwin News: On bench for series opener
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Baldwin had picked up starts in both of the White Sox's previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers, going 2-for-7 at the dish. Though he'll find himself out of the lineup in Monday's series opener versus Twins righty Chris Paddack, Baldwin's standing as a switch hitter who's capable of playing multiple spots in the infield and outfield should allow him to continue seeing at least semi-regular playing time.
