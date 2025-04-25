Brooks Baldwin News: Pops two-run homer

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Athletics.

Baldwin has primarily started in the corner outfield spots for the White Sox, but he slotted in at shortstop Friday with Chase Meidroth (thumb) sidelined. He popped his second homer of the season in the ninth inning against impressive closer Mason Miller, giving Baldwin his first multi-hit effort since April 11. Despite the slow stretch, he has six extra-base hits with a 108 wRC+ across 74 plate appearances.