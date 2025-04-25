Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brooks Baldwin headshot

Brooks Baldwin News: Pops two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Athletics.

Baldwin has primarily started in the corner outfield spots for the White Sox, but he slotted in at shortstop Friday with Chase Meidroth (thumb) sidelined. He popped his second homer of the season in the ninth inning against impressive closer Mason Miller, giving Baldwin his first multi-hit effort since April 11. Despite the slow stretch, he has six extra-base hits with a 108 wRC+ across 74 plate appearances.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now