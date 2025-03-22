Brooks Lee Injury: Still sidelined with back issue

Lee (back) didn't participate in on-field pregame drills Saturday and is not expected to play in Sunday's spring training game, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He had an MRI on his back on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Lee hasn't played since he was scratched from Thursday's game due to lower back tightness. If he misses more time there's a good chance he'll begin the season on the injured list. If healthy, Lee looks set to get the bulk of playing time at third base with Royce Lewis likely out several weeks with a hamstring injury.