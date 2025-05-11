Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Lee News: Goes deep in win

Published on May 11, 2025

Lee went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Giants.

Lee put the Twins on the board with his two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was his third home run of the year and first since April 30. He later singled and scored in the sixth and 10th innings. Lee had gone 9-for-46 (.196) with one multi-hit performance over his previous 13 games entering Sunday. He's now slashing .253/.301/.402 with seven extra-base hits through 26 games.

