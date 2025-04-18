Brooks Raley Injury: Gets look from multiple teams

Raley (elbow) threw a bullpen session in front of multiple teams Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Raley appeared in eight regular-season games for the Mets in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. His bullpen session indicates that he's closing in on completing his recovery, and the 36-year-old southpaw could be ready to reinforce a big-league bullpen after the All-Star break. Raley's last full season came in 2023 with the Mets, when he posted a 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 holds and 61:25 K:BB across 54.2 innings.