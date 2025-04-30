Brooks Raley Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Raley (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Raley isn't expected to return to a big-league mound until the second half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, so his move to the 60-day IL has no impact on his return timeline. It will, however, clear space on the 40-man roster for Chris Devenski, who was selected from Triple-A Syracuse to replace the injured Danny Young (elbow).