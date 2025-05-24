Bryan Abreu News: Bounces back
Abreu threw a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one walk and striking out two to earn a hold Saturday against the Mariners.
Abreu had a rare ineffective outing Friday, allowing two earned runs while taking his second loss of the season. He immediately bounced back Saturday to tally his 13th hold of the campaign, and he has now delivered a scoreless effort in 22 of his 24 appearances.
