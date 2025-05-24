Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Abreu

Bryan Abreu News: Bounces back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Abreu threw a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one walk and striking out two to earn a hold Saturday against the Mariners.

Abreu had a rare ineffective outing Friday, allowing two earned runs while taking his second loss of the season. He immediately bounced back Saturday to tally his 13th hold of the campaign, and he has now delivered a scoreless effort in 22 of his 24 appearances.

Bryan Abreu
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
