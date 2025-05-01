Fantasy Baseball
Bryan De La Cruz headshot

Bryan De La Cruz News: Claimed by Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Yankees claimed De La Cruz off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After starting the season with a .453 OPS through 50 plate appearances, De La Cruz was sent down to Triple-A in mid-April and eventually landed on waivers when his performance didn't improve in the minors. He'll remain in Triple-A upon joining his new club but will reclaim a 40-man roster spot, replacing Giancarlo Stanton (elbows).

