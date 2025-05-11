Bryan Hoeing Injury: Begins rehabbing in Arizona

Hoeing (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, retiring one batter while allowing three earned runs on three hits.

Hoeing currently resides on the Padres' 60-day injured list and won't be eligible for activation until late May. The 28-year-old reliever -- who is recovering from a right shoulder strain -- will likely make at least a couple more appearances in the ACL before shifting his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate.