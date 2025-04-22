Bryan Hoeing Injury: In midst of throwing program

Hoeing (shoulder) has been throwing for a few weeks and tossed a full bullpen session that included breaking pitches April 15, per MLB.com.

The April 15 session was Hoeing's first bullpen that included breaking pitches since he landed on the IL in late March. The right-hander didn't get into any spring games as he battled a right shoulder injury throughout camp, so he'll likely need to spend some time on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to join the Padres' bullpen. That said, Hoeing could be activated sometime in May.