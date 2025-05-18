Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Hoeing headshot

Bryan Hoeing Injury: Struggles again in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Hoeing (shoulder) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out one batter in one inning for the ACL Padres in a minor-league rehab outing Saturday.

This was Hoeing's second rehab appearance, and through 1.1 frames he's surrendered six runs (five earned). Nonetheless, the right-hander appears to be working his way back to the big-league bullpen after beginning the season on the IL due to a right shoulder strain. Given the rust Hoeing has shown so far and the fact that he went a week between his first two rehab outings, he'll likely need to make multiple additional minor-league appearances before he is reinstated from the injured list, which could potentially happen in early June.

