Bryan Hoeing Injury: Struggles again in rehab outing

Hoeing (shoulder) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out one batter in one inning for the ACL Padres in a minor-league rehab outing Saturday.

This was Hoeing's second rehab appearance, and through 1.1 frames he's surrendered six runs (five earned). Nonetheless, the right-hander appears to be working his way back to the big-league bullpen after beginning the season on the IL due to a right shoulder strain. Given the rust Hoeing has shown so far and the fact that he went a week between his first two rehab outings, he'll likely need to make multiple additional minor-league appearances before he is reinstated from the injured list, which could potentially happen in early June.