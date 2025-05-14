Bryan Hudson News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Hudson to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Hudson was sent out to the minors to make room on the active roster for right-hander Logan Henderson, who was recalled from Nashville to make a spot start Wednesday against the Guardians. The lefty reliever was with the Brewers for less than a week after being promoted last Friday, making his lone appearance in Monday's 5-0 loss to Cleveland while striking out four and allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks over 1.2 innings.
