Bryan Hudson

Bryan Hudson News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 10:46am

The Brewers optioned Hudson to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Hudson will head to the minors after turning in a 9:9 K:BB while allowing six runs (four earned) over 8.2 frames out of the Milwaukee bullpen through the first month of the season. The big lefty is clearing out to make room on the roster for Tobias Myers (oblique), who was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his season debut Thursday in San Francisco.

Bryan Hudson
Milwaukee Brewers
