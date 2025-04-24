Bryan Hudson News: Sent to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Hudson to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Hudson will head to the minors after turning in a 9:9 K:BB while allowing six runs (four earned) over 8.2 frames out of the Milwaukee bullpen through the first month of the season. The big lefty is clearing out to make room on the roster for Tobias Myers (oblique), who was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his season debut Thursday in San Francisco.