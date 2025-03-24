Bryan Mata News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Red Sox informed Mata on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After spending the entire 2024 season on Boston's injured list due to hamstring, lat, shoulder and elbow injuries, Mata was non-tendered in November before re-signing with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal. Though he's seemingly emerged from spring training healthy, Mata didn't make much of a run for a spot in the big-league bullpen after giving up six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings across his four Grapefruit League appearances. He'll head to Triple-A Worcester to begin the season.