Bryan Reynolds News: Clubs fourth homer

Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional RBI during Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

The outfielder started the scoring with a solo shot in the opening frame and delivered an RBI groundout in the eighth for his sixth multi-RBI effort of the season. Reynolds has gone 3-for-8 with a double and a homer in the past two games after going hitless across his previous four contests.