Bryan Reynolds News: Homers in loss

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

Reynolds saved the Pirates from a shutout with a two-run blast off Tanner Banks in the ninth inning. The homer was a much-needed boost for the 30-year-old, who entered Saturday in a 2-for-40 slump over his previous 10 games. On the season, he's slashing a disappointing .202/.269/.331 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and three steals across 197 plate appearances.