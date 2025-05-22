Bryan Woo Injury: Struck by foul ball

Woo (leg) is expected to make his scheduled start Saturday against the Astros after being struck by a foul ball Thursday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Woo was struck by the ball in the eighth inning and immediately went into the clubhouse to be evaluated. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but manager Dan Wilson did note Woo's leg was swollen. For now, Woo's status for Saturday's start isn't in jeopardy, but his status will be worth monitoring.