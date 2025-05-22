Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Woo headshot

Bryan Woo Injury: Struck by foul ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Woo (leg) is expected to make his scheduled start Saturday against the Astros after being struck by a foul ball Thursday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Woo was struck by the ball in the eighth inning and immediately went into the clubhouse to be evaluated. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but manager Dan Wilson did note Woo's leg was swollen. For now, Woo's status for Saturday's start isn't in jeopardy, but his status will be worth monitoring.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now