Bryan Woo News: Coughs up four runs

Woo allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Sunday. He struck out six during the loss.

Woo cruised through three shutout frames before coughing up four runs in the fourth inning. The biggest hiccup was Mike Yastrzemski's three-run shot. Woo had command of the strike zone Sunday, firing 67 of 89 pitches for strikes. He forced 11 whiffs, including seven with his fastball that averaged 96.4 mph. Woo will carry a 3.75 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home next weekend against Texas.